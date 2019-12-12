FLORENCE, S.C. — Retired Family Court Judge Wylie H. Caldwell Jr. received what he called the highest honor of his life Thursday evening.
Caldwell and his father, the late Wylie H. Caldwell Sr., are the first co-recipients of the Judge Ralph King Anderson II Award from the Florence County Bar.
The award is named in honor of Anderson, a retired South Carolina Court of Appeals judge and former legislator. Anderson is also father of current South Carolina Administrative Law Court Chief Judge Ralph K. "Tripp" Anderson III.
The Anderson award has been given annually since 1998 to members of the Florence County Bar who have distinguished themselves through their dedication to community service.
The younger Caldwell was presented the awards by Anderson in the jury assembly room of the Florence County Judicial Center Thursday evening.
During his brief speech, Caldwell joked that he shouldn't be given the award as he had too much time left to get into trouble. Then, turning serious, he said the award was the highest honor of his life.
Caldwell Jr. was the first family court judge to serve in Florence County.
The Caldwells are the 22nd and 23rd recipients of the award. The other recipients have been James C. McLeod, Jr. (1998), Peter D. Hyman Sr. (1999), Saunders M. Bridges Sr. (2000), Eugene N. Zeigler Jr. (2001), John L. McGowan (2002), E. LeRoy Nettles Sr. (2003), Jack L. Nettles (2004), Thomas E. Rogers Jr. (2005), William Haigh Porter (2006), W. Kenneth Eaton Jr. (2007), David W. Kelller Jr. (2008), Mark W. Buyck Jr. (2009), Carrington Sally Wingard (2010), Jack W. Lawson Jr. (2011), D. Laurence McIntosh (2012), S. Porter Stewart (2013), Robert N. Wells Jr. (2014), E. LeRoy Nettles Jr. (2015), D. Michael Ballenger (2016), Steve Wukela Jr. (2017), and Ronald Jebaily (2018).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.