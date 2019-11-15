FLORENCE, S.C. — The company previously known to the Florence County Council as “Project Wealth” has been identified as Wellman Advanced Materials.
On the preliminary version of an agenda for next Thursday’s county council meeting is Ordinance No. 10-2019/2020, which provides for the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Wellman Advanced Materials.
The company was previously identified as Project Wealth when the ordinance was introduced by title only at the council’s October meeting.
The ordinance indicates that Wellman will be investing $4.142 million into a manufacturing facility in Florence County that will result in the creation of 22 new jobs.
The county agrees to provide a fixed ratio of 387.6 mills and an assessment ratio of 6% of the fair market value of the property to Wellman for the duration of the agreement.
The agreement between the county and the company also calls for the company to receive 20% special source revenue credits for the negotiated fee for the first five years of the project and 10% special source revenue credits for the next 25 years.
Wellman is one of four companies going through the process of getting fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements with the County Council.
All four are scheduled for second reading at the Nov. 21 meeting of the council.
Though none of the other three have been identified, the preliminary agenda indicates that Project Star will result in an investment of $6.7 million in Florence and Darlington Counties.
The preliminary agenda indicates that Project Pee Dee, a Delaware limited-liability company, will receive an assessment ratio of 6% percent and a millage rate of 384 mills.
The net fee in lieu of taxes for Project Pee Dee will be zero the first two years after the project is brought into service, $36,025 in the third year, $72,050 in the fourth year, $108,075 in the fifth year, $144,101 in the sixth year, $180,126 in the seventth year, $216,151 in the eighth year, $252,176 in the ninth year, $288,201 in the 10th year, $324,226 in the 11th year, and $537,895 in years 12-30.
Project Pamplico, a Delaware limited-liability company, is also on the agenda. The company is expected to invest $67 million into the county.
The agenda does not specify the number of jobs to be created. It does, however, indicate that the company will pay a net fee of $221,351 for years 1-30 of the fee agreement.
It is possible that Projects Pee Dee and Project Pamplico are related as copies of the agreements with both companies are to be sent to John P. Boyd, a Columbia attorney with Haynesworth Sinkler Boyd, and the first reading — by title only — was held at a Nov. 14 County Council meeting.
