Marion County delegates treat hospital staff to lunch

MULLINS, S.C. — S.C. Rep. Lucas Atkinson, S.C. Sen. Kent Williams and Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace treated more than 500 health care workers to lunch Thursday as a thank-you for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.
The trio carried multiple loads of boxed lunches prepared by T-Roy’s Restaurant at the MUSC Health Marion Medical Center. Deliveries included stops for the MUSC Mullins Nursing Center, Senior Care of Marion, Marion County EMS and dispatchers.
Atkinson said feeding the employees was an important team effort and the group wanted to do something.
“It feels good because these workers are on the front line,” Atkinson said. “They’re the ones putting their lives on the line like our police officers do on a daily basis.”
Atkinson said all involved from health care to emergency responders are important.
“I think Marion County is doing well,” he said. “Yes, we do have some individuals to have this virus, but I think they’ve done a good job of quarantine and as a whole handled it really well.”
The group also served meals to the night-shift staff at MUSC Health Medical Center in Marion.
“We’re trying to fuel those on the front line of this pandemic and want to keep them going out doing their job keeping us healthy,” Wallace said. “We just want to thank them for helping the folks in the community.”
Wallace said he also thinks the county is handling the public health concern well.
“I think we’re doing well and the community has stuck together,” Wallace said. “Everybody is working together, and we’re going to get through this thing together.”
Williams said it feels great to play a role.
“Our health care providers are on the front line to save others, and it’s a noble thing to do,” he said. “They enjoy doing it because they love taking care of people. This is a very unusual circumstance that we’re dealing with, and it’s a huge sacrifice. We just wanted let them know how much we appreciate them.”
Williams said he thinks Marion County is doing a good job practicing social distancing.
“I think we’re doing pretty well, but there is always room for improvement,” he said. “I know it’s hard, because we’re creatures of habit and we’re Southerners. We like talking, socializing, embracing, shaking hands and those kinds of things. It takes some getting used to not being able to do that, but I think people are doing very well here in Marion County.”
Spencer Twigg, MUSC Health Marion Medical Center assistant chief executive officer, called the gesture incredible.
“I really appreciate the recognition of our care team members by the community,” he said. “It’s really our health care heroes, and I think this really shows the community’s commitment to keeping all of our patients safe here in the hospital."
