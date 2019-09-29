FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University professor of English Jo Angela Edwins has been named a FMU board of trustees research scholar.
Trustees research scholars are appointed by FMU’s board of trustees periodically and receive opportunities to further their research during the remainder of their academic careers. Faculty members selected have a significant record of research and publication, and they show promise of continued scholarly productivity.
Edwins has been a member of the faculty at Francis Marion since 2004 and has served as the Department of English’s Pee Dee Federal Savings Bank professor of English since 2017. She is a renowned poet and author.
Edwins’s work focuses on a variety of topics but primarily on women’s experiences: the way words and language add definition to our lives and the playfulness inherent in language; the impact of loss on our lives; and the connections between human beings and the natural and animal worlds.
The FMU board of trustees research scholars program was formed in 2002 at the behest of the FMU board. It is designed to recognize and promote high-level research and scholarship by university faculty.
The board retains a set number of scholars. There were six faculty members in the original cadre, but as the university has grown, so has faculty research and the number of trustee research scholars. There are now 12 scholars at the university.
Past research scholars:
>> Fred David.
>> Lorraine de Montluzin,
>> John Britton.
>> Larry Joe McCumber.
>> Benjamin Woods.
>> Jeff Lee Jr.
>> Jeffrey Pompe.
>> Jon Tuttle.
>> William Ramsey.
>> William Fox.
>> Jeffrey Camper.
>> Scott Kaufman.
>> Lynn Kostoff.
>> Leroy “Pete” Peterson.
>> Lisa Eargle.
>> Derek Jokisch.
>> Terry Roberts.
>> Ben Kyer.
>> Ruth Wittmann-Price.
