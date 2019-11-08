HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Wilson's Zayshaun Rice passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two others as the Tigers won 47-34 against Hilton Head Island in Friday's first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Teammate Jakobe Quillen caught two passes for scores.
The Tigers improved to 9-2 and will travel to Brookland-Cayce for the second round next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
W 14 6 20 7 — 47
HHI 7 0 15 12 — 34
FIRST QUARTER
W- Jakobe Quillen 53 pass Zayshaun Rice (), 10:06.
HHI-Dean Seelbach 17 pass Gaston Moore (), 5:58.
W- Taveon Johnson 8 run (kick good), 2:46.
SECOND QUARTER
W- Rice 10 run (kick failed), 5:56.
THIRD QUARTER
W-Defense fumble td (kick failed), 10:50.
HHI- Will Frith 61 run (kick good), 10:30.
W- Quillen 5 pass from Rice (run failed), 7:35.
HHI- Moore 1 run (pass good), 4:33.
W- Rice 5 run (kick good), 1:17.
FOURTH QUARTER
HHI- Seelbach to Moore (run failed), 7:06.
W- Ji'travious Sherrills 39 pass from Rice(kick good), 5:54.
HHI- Seelbach 11 pass from Moore (run failed), :52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.