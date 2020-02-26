SUMTER, S.C. – Trinity-Byrnes’ boys are going to their first Final Four since 2018 when the Titans were in SCISA Class 2A.
Now in 3A, first-year coach Mike Teasley’s Titans twice weathered Pinewood Prep rallies before pulling away for a 70-51 win Wednesday night at the Sumter County Civic Center.
Next up for the Titans, who are chasing the program’s first state championship, is First Baptist in Friday’s 8 p.m. state semifinal at the Sumter Civic Center. If the Titans win that, they play for the state crown at 8 p.m. Saturday at the same site.
“It’s great for Trinity-Byrnes,” said Teasley, whose team is 22-7. “We have not won state in boys’ basketball, and this is our quest. In my first year here, we’re ahead of schedule. I’m very proud of where we are at this point. The kids are buying in and believing it. We have two more to go.”
On Wednesday, after the Panthers poured themselves into their second-half run that narrowed Trinity-Byrnes’ lead to 45-42 early in the fourth quarter, layups by Nick Ford and Jordan Jones helped stretch the Titans lead back to 50-42.
Pinewood never recovered.
“I thought our depth would help us with that,” Teasley said. “I had some of my key guys out at the time because I wanted them to make a big run down the stretch, and we did. The kids certainly responded.”
In the first half, the Titans accomplished their two first-quarter objectives: Speeding up the tempo, and not giving Pinewood’s shooters clear looks from 3-point range.
Meanwhile, the Titans raced to an 11-2 lead and stretched that advantage to 19-8 at first quarter’s end.
“We were very aware of what (Pinewood) was capable of doing,” Teasley said. “I felt like we had to set the tone with the pace of the game and not allow them to get too comfortable from outside.”
The Titans’ Amarion Coletrain accounted for eight of those points, including a dunk. Jones complemented that run by being effective inside and outside to also finish that opening quarter with eight points.
Jones finished the game with 21 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Coletrain, meanwhile, added 15 points, five rebounds and a block. Ford also scored in double figures, totaling 10 points to go with his six rebounds.
The occasional Pinewood 3-pointer in the first quarter, however, kept the game from becoming an early blowout. A couple of timely 3-pointers in the second quarter even sparked the Panthers to make a game of it.
After Pinewood trailed 26-15, the Panthers’ Tariq Shabaz sank a couple of 3-pointers. After Shabaz’s latter 3-pointer narrowed the Titans’ lead to 28-22, he converted a steal and layup to bring his team even closer, within 28-24.
But that was as close as Pinewood would get before halftime as Trinity-Byrnes went on a 6-0 run to lead 34-24 at halftime.
PP 8 16 16 11 -- 51
T-B 19 15 11 25 – 70
PINEWOOD PREP (51)
Gaskins 17, Shabaz 12, Saulisbury 10, Song 6, Briscoe 1, Brown 1, Higuchi 1.
TRINITY-BYRNES (70)
Jordan Jones 21, Amarion Coletrain 15, Nick Ford 10 (6 rebounds), McLeod 6, Scott 5, Balle Bonza 3, B. Warren 3, M. Warren 2, Saragba 1, Ellis 1, Fajardo 3.
