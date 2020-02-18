LAKE CITY, S.C. -- On Tuesday morning, three more Lake City High School student-athletes signed to continue their football and academic careers.
Avery Harrison has decided to continue his gridiron career at Georgia Military College. Harrison was the catalyst of the Panthers’ offense and a homerun threat every time he touched the ball. He piled up 1229 rushing yards on 142 carries with 10 touchdowns and also caught 12 passes for 344 yards and a touchdown. His efforts gained him All-Region VI-AAA and WBTW All-Area honors. Avery is the son of Ms. Effie Epps. Coach Baker shared, “Avery has been a warrior for Lake City Football on Friday nights, and I look forward to seeing him do great things at the next level. He has earned it.”
Wide Receiver Keith Rose will continue his career with the ASA College Silver Storm in Miami, Florida. Rose collected 30 receptions for 368 yards and 3 TDS during the 2019 campaign. “Keith has been a leader for this 2019 football squad since my arrival. He was selected as a team captain and was a tone setter each game for this team,” said Baker. “I look forward to seeing him grow and mature on the next level.”
Shyshon Rush will also move on to ASA College in Miami. He started 11 games at right tackle and also rotated in on the defensive line. “Shyshon was a major contributor at right tackle on an offense that gained over 4,000 yards and scored over 250 points,” said Baker. “Shyshon has grown and matured into a solid player.”
