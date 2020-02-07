FLORENCE, S.C. — The South Florence girls had no strength in numbers, dressing seven players for Friday’s rivalry game at West Florence.
The Bruins, however, made up for that with strength in will.
Not only did South Florence crash the court with a vengeance after losing 55-54 to West in overtime in January, the Bruins found the composure to withstand a late Knight charge and win Friday’s rematch by a score of 42-38.
Jeff Bley, the South Florence coach who won a state championship while coaching Latta, was proud of his Bruins on Friday for more reasons than getting the win. After he vented his frustration several times this season about his young team not closing out winnable games, they did just that on Friday.
“Finish, finish, finish,” Bley said. “Yes, we talked about it again tonight.
But here’s how South Florence on Friday delivered the finish Bley had searched for all season: After losing what at one time was a double-digit lead over West and falling behind 36-34 with less than three minutes left, the Bruins’ strength in will rose to the forefront.
After a Lashanti Evans layup tied it at 36, Evans took a Knight miss and then drove the length of the court and thrust forth a layup while in coverage that went in.
At 38-36, Evans’ heroics gave South the lead for good. She finished with a game-high 16 points.
“I just told them (after West took the lead) that you need to relax,” Bley said. “We’re still not out of it. We still had plenty of time, we’ve got to weather the storm. It was important for them not to let doubt creep into the back of their mind. It was about staying positive at that point and believing we could win this game.”
Even before South took the court Friday, Bley made that the focus of the Bruins’ pregame talk.
“I told them if they didn’t believe they could win this game, they didn’t need to be coming out of this locker room,” Bley said. “And they all believed. We believed. I don’t think anybody else believed. But we did, and we got the job done.”
It was Evans who also set the tone in the first quarter, sinking a 3-pointer at the top of the key and following with a layup to give South a 12-4 lead.
“I believe that kind of team effort came from the speech,” said Bley, whose team improved to 8-11 overall and 5-4 in Region 6-5A. “They believed we could win. They had that positive mentality while coming out and played hard from the start.”
Amaura Burgess came to life in the second quarter, helping the Knights back into contention, and teammate Zy’Breayziah Alexander added 10 fourth-quarter points to help make Friday’s game a thriller.
But while one of South’s top players, Jaz Lyde, was out with the flu (and Bley said two others had been dismissed from the team), seven players were all South had left for Friday.
And on Friday, seven were enough.
It didn’t take Bley long to express what Friday’s win meant to him.
“South-West. That’s all I can say,” Bley said. “South-West.”
For that to be enough on rivalry night, count Bley as a happy coach whose team has already qualified for the playoffs with at least a No. 4 seed. South can have a shot at No. 3 if it beats Socastee on Tuesday.
“A win like this could not have come at a better time now that we’re getting ready for the playoffs,” Bley said. ‘This is what we’re going to have to do, come playoff time. We’ve got to believe in ourselves that we can finish. Hopefully, we can keep it rolling.”
Albany Wilson, who had nine first-quarter points, finished with 15 for South Florence. West Florence’s Shakayla Williamson had 11.
SF 15 9 6 12 — 42
WF 4 15 8 11 — 38
SOUTH FLORENCE (42)
Albany Wilson 15, Holland 5, Sims 4, Lashanti Evans 18.
WEST FLORENCE (38)
Robinson 2, McKnight 3, Burgess 5, Zy’Breayziah Alexander 12, Cook, Shakayla Williamson 11, Dawson 2.
