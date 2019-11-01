PAMPLICO, S.C. — Ryleigh Matthews/ Katelynn Fennell defeated Philip Simmons in No. 1 doubles 8-0 for Hannah-Pamplico’s only win in the 4-1 loss to Philip Simmons in the Class 2A state girls tennis playoffs.
The Raiders finished 11-3 and are the Region 7-2A champions.
SINGLES
Ansley Cohen(PS) def. Elana Watkins 6-2, 6-2; Amelia Whirrett (PS) def. Mary Grace Mims 6-1, 6-0; Olivia DeMarcus (PS) def. Madddy Boyle 6-2, 6-2; Victoria Delatorre (PS) def. Libby Turner 6-2, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Ryleigh Matthews/ Katelyn Fennell won No. 1 doubles 8-0.
A.C. Flora 5 Wilson 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wilson girls’ tennis season came to an end in a 5-1 loss to A.C. Flora in the Class 4A girls’ tennis state playoffs.
