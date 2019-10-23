MYRTLE BEACH (7-0) VS. WILSON (7-1) AT MEMORIAL STADIUM
WHEN: Today, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Memorial Stadium (100 S. Stadium Road, Florence)
LAST MEETING: 2018: Myrtle Beach 49, Wilson 7
KEY PLAYERS — MB: QB Luke Doty; WR Darius Hough. W: QB Zayshaun Rice, WR Jakobe Quillen.
NOTES: The Seahawks lead the all-time series 16-1-1. …The game features major implications for Region 6-4A. A victory by MBHS (3-0) would clinch the region crown while a victory by Wilson (2-1) could create a three-way tie with Hartsville (2-1). …Seahawks quarterback Luke Doty is a University of South Carolina commitment, Shrine Bowl selection and a finalist for the Mr. Football award. …The Tigers are coming off a 55-13 loss to the Red Foxes, their first of the season, and will now face a MBHS team that is outscoring opponents 338-71 thus far.
TRINITY-BYRNES (9-2) AT FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (6-3)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Florence Christian School (2308 S. Irby St., Florence)
LAST MEETING: 2018: Florence Christian 42, Trinity-Byrnes 35 (SCISA 2A Playoffs)
KEY PLAYERS — TB: QB Jordan Jones; RB Reggion Bennett. FCS: QB Robbie Jordan, RB Marshall Brown.
NOTES: The two teams met twice last season with the Titans earning a 56-14 victory in the regular season and the Eagles earning a 42-35 win in the SCISA 2A state playoffs en route to their second title in school history. …Top seeding in Region I-2A is on the line as T-B and FCS are both 3-0. The Titans still have to contend with third-place Robert E. Lee Academy next week while the Eagles close out the regular season at Williamsburg Academy. … It will be a battle of ground attacks as T-B has rushed for more than 2,600 yards while FCS has nearly 2,300 yards on the ground.
WEST FLORENCE (5-3) AT CAROLINA FOREST (6-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Carolina Forest High School (700 Gardner Lacy Road, Myrtle Beach,)
LAST MEETING: 2018: West Florence 51, Carolina Forest 44
KEY PLAYERS — WF: QB Hale Emerson; RB Terry McKithen. CF: QB Mason Garcia, WR Kyle Watkins
NOTES: The Knights lead the all-time series 12-5-1. … The matchup has strong ramifications in Region 6-5A. The Panthers (3-0) are tied with Conway (3-0) for the top spot with West (2-1) just behind them in third place. …The Knights’ defense has toughened up during their recent two-game winning streak by allowing a combined total of just 20 points. They’ll face a CFHS offense averaging 46.1 points a game.
SOCASTEE (1-6) VS. SOUTH FLORENCE (3-5) AT MEMORIAL STADIUM
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Memorial Stadium (100 S. Stadium Road, Florence)
RADIO: 96.3 FM/1230 AM ESPN Radio (South Florence)
LAST MEETING: 2018: South Florence 42, Socastee 18
KEY PLAYERS — S: QB Darius Lewis, RB Luke Bozard. SF: QB La’Norris Sellers; RB Hahsaun Wilson.
NOTES: The Bruins lead the all-time series 21-8-1. …The Bruins are 1-2 in Region 6-5A with the Braves sitting at 0-3. South faces Socastee and rival West Florence in its last two games looking to climb up in the region standings. …SFHS running back Hahsaun Wilson had three rushing scores in a loss to Conway last week as the Tigers scored with less than four minutes remaining.
MULLINS (6-2) AT ANDREWS (6-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Andrews High School (12890 County Line Road, Andrews)
LAST MEETING: 2018: Mullins 48, Andrews 22
KEY PLAYERS — M: RB Isaac Hemingway, LB Russell Dowley. A: RB Demertius McCray; FB Keshaun Williams
NOTES: Mullins leads the all-time series 17-5-1. …Friday’s game will likely determine the Region 7-2A champ. The Auctioneers enter the contest at 5-0 while the Yellow Jackets are 4-1. Mullins has won six straight games while Andrews has won four straight. …MHS running back Isaac Hemingway had three rushing touchdowns in last week’s victory over Hannah-Pamplico. …The Yellow Jackets as a team have rushed for 31 touchdowns this season.
McBEE (1-7) AT TIMMONSVILLE (2-6)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Timmonsville High School (304 Kemper St., Timmonsville)
LAST MEETING: 2018: McBee 23, Timmonsville 22
KEY PLAYERS — M: RB Jaheim Wright; RB Elijah Williams; T: RB Jaheim Green; WR Tim Washington.
NOTES: Timmonsville leads the all-time series 10-5-1. … A win against the Whirlwinds would likely give McBee (1-0) a shot at the Region 2-A title the following week against Lamar (1-0) after picking up its first win of the season last week against Great Falls. …Timmonsville is looking to snap a two-game losing streak, and has been outscored 309-70 this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.