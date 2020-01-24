MULLINS, S.C. -- Pee Dee Academy's Megan Elliott signed a national letter of intent Friday to play softball at Florence-Darlington Technical College.
Elliott was a member of the Eagles' 2018 SCISA Class 2A state championship team.
