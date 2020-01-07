FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion men's and women's basketball teams are set to travel to USC Aiken on Wednesday to continue Peach Belt Conference play.
The Francis Marion women's team will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. against USC Aiken (7-5, 2-2).
The Patriots (5-4, 1-2) are led by sophomore center Zaria Woods with 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, followed by junior forward Kianna Adderton, who is averaging 14.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game
The Patriots lead the all-time series with USCA 52-31.
The FMU men's contest against USC Aiken (8-6, 4-0) will follow the women game..
FMU (3-7, 2-1) is averaging 82.7 points per game and is led by sophomore forward Winston Hill (19.8 ppg, 9.0 rpg), followed by senior guard Jaquez Smith (12.8 ppg) and junior forward Kendall Wall (11.8 ppg, 8.1 rpg). The Patriots also lead the all-time series with the Pacers 46-42.
The next home games for Francis Marion will be Saturday against Lander at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. For those contests, FMU will offer a special 4-for-$4 promotion where four people can get into the game for just $4. This will be Francis Marion’s first home appearance of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.