MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Marlboro County's Jamontae Dupree caught a 30-yard pass from Darius Grant for the Bulldogs' only score as they lost 56-6 to top-ranked Myrtle Beach.
The Bulldogs fell to 1-7, 0-3 Region 6-4A and will travel to Darlington this Friday.
