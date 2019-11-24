LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ryan McMahon made two free throws with 16.8 seconds left, helping No. 2 Louisville escape Akron 82-76 on Sunday night.
The Zips trailed 55-33 early in the second before getting within 78-74 on the second of Loren Cristian Jackson’s three consecutive layups. Darius Perry’s two free throws with 23 seconds left provided a six-point lead before Jackson drove again to make it 80-76.
No. 9 Kentucky 81, Lamar 56
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and No. 9 Kentucky made a season-high 10 3-pointers in an 81-56 victory over Lamar on Sunday night.
No. 24 Baylor 87, No. 17 Villanova 78
CONWAY — Villanova and Baylor spent about 35 minutes trading buckets — and the lead — during a high-level game that could have passed for a Sweet 16 matchup.
Once Jared Butler and the 24th-ranked Bears got hot, the No. 17 Wildcats simply couldn’t stop them.
No. 7 Virginia 48, Arizona State 45
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Virginia’s Casey Morsell picked a good game to find his shooting touch.
The Cavaliers highly touted freshman scored 19 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining, and No. 7 Virginia rallied past Arizona State 48-45 to win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.
No. 12 Texas Tech 99, LIU-Brooklyn 66
LUBBOCK, Texas — Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey isn’t having much trouble adjusting to the college game, and showed some versatility on a key sequence in another non-conference home win for No. 12 Texas Tech.
