FLORENCE, S.C. - Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee has announced the signing of three players to national letters of intent during the recent signing period: outfielder Amaya Hush of Fort Mill, S.C., and catchers Celeste Simpson of Spartanburg, S.C., and Lauren Smallwood of Waycross, Ga. The trio will enroll at FMU in the fall of 2020 and play for the Patriots in 2021.
Hush is a senior at Nation Ford High School, where she plays under the direction of coaches Craig Brown and Bret Wolf. As a junior, she batted .397 with five doubles, two triples, and 17 runs batted in. Hush also registered a .478 on-base percentage. She is a two-time All-Region selection and twice earned her team’s Offensive Player of the Year award.
“Amaya is small, but she is a power hitter,” Vallee said. “She is dedicated, a hard worker, and possesses good speed. She comes from an athletic family and is a very driven young lady. She wants to succeed in everything she does.”
Simpson is a senior at Dorman High School, where she played for coach Kim Hames. As a junior, she batted .436 with an on-base percentage of .532 and a slugging percentage of .564.
“Celeste is part of the ROTC program in her high school and she understands hard work and dedication. She will work behind the plate and have some opportunities at first base as well. She has gap-to-gap power. She is also a good student who wanted to come here to FMU.”
Smallwood is a senior at Ware County High School, where she plays for coaches Rebecca Kirkland and Tony Wheeler. A three-time All-Region selection, she hit .329 last spring with five homers and 26 RBIs. She threw out 11 of 19 runners attempting to steal and had only six past balls behind the plate.
In her three years on varsity, she owns a batting average of .309 and has made only three errors in 326 total fielding chances. She was named her squad’s Best Defensive Player in 2018.
“Lauren has great instincts behind the plate and possesses a strong arm. She is a power hitter and we expect her to make an immediate impact. She may see some time as a corner infielder as well. She is also a good student.”
“As a group, these women help us fill projected needs for 2021 and they give us a good mix of power and speed. They will allow us to continue to improve the culture of athletics and academics with hard workers and student-athletes that really want to be here.”
This year's Patriot squad, which includes only one senior on the roster, will open its season on Feb. 1 with a home doubleheader against the University of Mount Olive.
FMU men fall to Jaguars despite making big comeback
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Francis Marion University overcame a 23-point first-half deficit to take a second-half lead, but the Patriots eventually succumbed to Augusta University 94-81, Wednesday (Jan. 15) night in Peach Belt Conference men’s basketball action.
The Patriots return home this weekend to start a span of four PBC games in eight days. FMU will host Clayton State University on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Senior point guard Jaquez Smith scored a career-high 26 points, including making 5-of-8 three-pointers, to lead FMU. Freshman swingman Ja’Lil Robinson scored a career-high 19 points, including five three-pointers on only seven attempts, and freshman post Jamal Edmonson tallied a career-high 15 points. Junior forward Keith Matthews added eight points and a team-high five rebounds.
Troy Cracknell paced Augusta (10-4) with 23 points, while Rafael Monteiro recorded 19 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.
Five straight points from Matthews allowed FMU to take a 62-60 lead with 11:03 remaining.
Francis Marion shot 50 percent from the floor, including making 15-of-30 three-point attempts.
Gilmore forces OT, but Patriot Women fall 74-69
AUGUSTA, GA – Zaria Woods, Scarlett Gilmore, and Kiana Adderton combined for 54 points, but Francis Marion University lost a narrow 74-69 overtime decision to Augusta University, Wednesday (Jan. 15) evening in Peach Belt Conference women’s basketball action.
Francis Marion will host Clayton State University on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Peach Belt play.
Woods, who is second in the nation in field goal accuracy, led Francis Marion with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting. She also grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists. Gilmore, a freshman guard, tallied her third consecutive double-figure scoring game with 18 points, while adding three steals. Adderton registered 17 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Freshman forward Kennedi Manning and senior guard Cameryn Wilson led the Jaguars (7-7) with 16 points apiece.
The Patriots forced overtime by overcoming a six-point deficit in the final three minutes. A basket by Woods trimmed the margin to 62-60 with 40 seconds left and Gilmore knotted the contest at 62-62 with a strong baseline drive and lay-in with 15 ticks left.
In the extra session, a reverse lay-up by freshman Kristian Wall got FMU to within 71-69 with 29 seconds remaining, but Augusta’s Kiera Howard sealed the decision with a pair of free throws on the ensuing possession.
Cobra men topped by Anderson 83-61
ANDERSON, S.C. - The Coker University men's basketball team battled until the final whistle at Anderson on Wednesday night before falling by a score of 83-61.
Anderson led just 7-6 through the first media timeout, before an 11-2 run stretched the Trojan lead to 18-8 with under 12 minutes to play in the first half. The Cobras would get back within seven and then five past the eight-minute mark, before Anderson would re-gain a double-digit lead and carry it into the final four minutes. Coker would get back within seven with three minutes to play in the first half, before Anderson would close the half on a 7-2 run to take a 41-29 lead to the break.
Coker trimmed the deficit to 10 right away in the second half, before Anderson would up its lead to as many as 17 four minutes into the frame. The Cobras would battle back and get within six with a thunderous dunk from Dakota Jennings, before Anderson re-gain its double-digit lead with under 10 minutes to play. The Cobras would briefly get back within single digits, before Anderson would begin to pull away in the final eight and a half minutes.
Chandler Lindsey led the Cobras on the night with 18 points, while Royce Hunter and Jennings each had 12 points in the game. Four other Cobras scored in the game. Jennings led the effort on the glass with five rebounds, while six other Cobras were active on the glass in the game. Hunter dished out a team-high four assists in the game, while Jennings and KJ Harris also registered assists in the game. Five different Cobras recorded steals in the game, while Jennings had both of Coker's blocks.
The Cobras continue their road swing on Saturdaywhen they travel to UVa-Wise for another South Atlantic Conference tilt. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.
Coker Women's fall to Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Coker College fall to Anderson 85-49 in SAC Conference women's basketball.
Hope Richardson led the Cobras with nine points and Shay Jackson added eight points.
The lost drops Coker to 4-9, 1-8 in the SAC and will travel to Virginia-Wise at 2 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.