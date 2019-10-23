FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University sophomore Christian England has been named the Peach Belt Conference Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week for the week of Oct. 14-20.
Also, FMU senior and Manning native Andrea Liddell has been named the PBC Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week for the same time period.
For the second time this season, England improved upon his personal-best time for 8,000-meters as the Charleston native placed 41st at USC Beaufort’s Sand Shark Invitational Meet last Saturday with a time of 28:22.05.
His efforts helped the Patriots to an 11th-place finish in the 17-team field. England has been the top Patriot finisher in two of three races this fall.
Liddell posted the 16th fastest 5,000-meter time in FMU program history, as she finished 25th at USC Beaufort’s Sand Shark Invitational Meet last Saturday with a time of 19:42.49. It was also her personal best time for that distance.
Liddell has led the Patriots in all three races this fall and in all 10 events since she joined the FMU squad in 2018. She was named her team’s most valuable player for 2018 and was a member of the PBC All-Sportsmanship Team.
England, Liddell and the rest of the Patriots will run in the Peach Belt Conference Championship Meet this Saturday in Lumberton, N.C. The women’s race will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the men’s race at 10:15 a.m. at Luther Britt Park.
FMU volleyball tops Paine in 4 sets
FLORENCE, S.C. – Led by a trio of players with 10 kills apiece, Francis Marion University defeated Paine College 25-14, 25-7, 23-25, 25-13 on Wednesday evening in non-conference women’s volleyball play.
Francis Marion improves to 13-9 and equals its win total of last season. FMU will return to Peach Belt conference play this weekend as the Patriots travel to Georgia College on Friday at 7 p.m. and Augusta University on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Junior Kayla Arthur, sophomore Iyanla Thigpen, and freshman Brittany Sehnke led FMU with 10 kills each. For Sehnke, a product of Wilson High School, it was a career high, while for both Arthur and Thigpen it was their third consecutive match with double-digit kills. Thigpen also led the team with five blocks.
Sophomore setter Finn Millians dished out 41 assists for the Patriots. Junior Courtney Abdur-Rahim recorded a season-high equaling five service aces and dug up nine balls, while senior libero Natalie Vaughn had 19 digs and served two aces.
The Lady Lions (11-7) were led by Kennedy Curtis with five kills and four blocks. Setter Lanica Phillips handed out 14 assists, while Jada Wilks had four kills and led the Lions with five blocks.
The entire match saw nine ties, with four in each of the first and third sets. The third set also saw three lead changes of the evening.
Francis Marion never trailed in the opening set and took control with a 7-0 spurt that snapped a 7-7 deadlock. With Abdur-Rahim serving the Patriots registered the first nine points of the second set and were never threatened.
Paine used its own 9-0 run midway through the third set to earn its one win. FMU got to within 24-23, but a kill by Kennedy clinched the set for the Lady Lions. The Patriots never trailed in set No.4 although Paine knotted the score at 6-6. However, Francis Marion earned 15 of the next 19 points and pulled away to clinch the match. Arthur and Sehnke has five kills apiece in the final set.
Kitchen notches 3rd straight shutout as FMU blanks Pacers 2-0
AIKEN, S.C. – Senior goalkeeper Micahla Kitchen recorded her third consecutive shutout and juniors Dayle McEwen and Emma Hall scored first-half goals to lift surging Francis Marion University to a 2-0 road victory over USC Aiken on Wednesday in Peach Belt Conference women's soccer play
Francis Marion wins for the third straight outing to improve to 6-5-1 overall and move into eighth place in the PBC standings with a 3-4-0 mark. The six victories are the most for the Patriots in seven seasons.
FMU will return home to face Clayton State University in a key PBC match, Saturday at 5 p.m. on Military Appreciation Day. All active or retired military personnel will be admitted free with ID.
USCA out-shot the Patriots 12-6, but Kitchen tallied eight saves and stretched her scoreless minutes streak to 313:33. It is the longest streak by an FMU keeper in 10 seasons, dating back to a streak of 441:41 by Emily Brandenburg covering the 2008 and 2009 campaigns.
McEwen put Francis Marion on top in the sixth minute when she took a cross from Hall and scored from 10 yards out. It was her team-leading sixth score of the year and the 17 of her career.
Hall doubled the margin at 34:08 with her second goal of 2019, owing to an assist from freshman Maggie Cross.
Although FMU was outshot, the Patriots held a 9-4 advantage in corner kicks.
Kitchen posted five of her saves in the second stanza as the Pacers (1-11-0, 1-6-0) looked to narrow the margin.
McEwen led Francis Marion with three shots.
Coker’s Kabo earns SAC field hockey honor
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Coker University’s Britt Kabo was named the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Astroturf Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week for her performance last week (Oct. 14-20).
Kabo led the Cobras to a pair of victories a week ago, as the Cobras posted a 7-1 win over Mount Olive on Oct. 15 and a 4-1 win against Converse on Oct. 20. The freshman tallied a goal and an assist in the victory over Mount Olive, while posting a goal and two assists against Converse. For the week, she totaled two goals and three assists for seven points.
This is Kabo’s first Player of the Week honor this season and also for her career.
Kabo’s seven goals are second on the team and are currently tied for fourth individually in the conference. Her eight assists lead the team and also are tied for the conference lead, while her 22 points also lead the team and are tied for second in the league.
Coker field hockey tops Belmont Abbey 6-0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University field hockey team picked up a crucial South Atlantic Conference Carolinas victory with a 6-0 win over Belmont Abbey on Wednesday night.
The Cobras got the scoring started just past the opening three minutes, when reigning South Atlantic Conference Carolinas AstroTurf Offensive Player of the Week Britt Kabo scored from Lisa Rempt off a penalty corner to give the Cobras a 1-0 lead. Coker would hold Belmont Abbey without a shot in the first quarter to take its 1-0 lead to the second.
Coker would extend its lead further in the second quarter, beginning with an unassisted goal from Victoria Humphreys off another penalty corner at 22:21 of the frame. Coker would find the back of the cage yet again when Rempt scored frokm Amelia Gajewski with just over four minutes to play in the first half. Coker would yet again hold Belmont Abbey without a shot in the frame to take its 3-0 lead to the half.
Kaleigh Cordrey would get in on the scoring for Coker with a goal assisted by Kabo just over five minutes into the frame. Coker would then take its 4-0 lead to the final 15 minutes.
The Cobras would notch yet another goal just 45 seconds into the fourth quarter, when Alyssa Baronella-O'Toole scored from Britt Kabo off a penalty corner. The penalty corner was originally taken by Rempt, while Kabo fired the initial shot that was deflected in by Baronella-O'Toole. Coker's sixth marker of the night would yet again be set up by Kabo, as Amelia Gajewski found the back of the cage at 52:17 in the fourth quarter. The Cobras counted down the final seconds and rushed the field to celebrate the victory.
Coker out-shot Belmont Abbey 16-4 in the contest, and also earned seven penalty corners to BAC's six. Six different goal scorers found the back of the cage for Coker on the night, while Kabo totaled three assists and Rempt and Gajewski each helped on one goal. Baronella-O'Toole and Rempt each fired three shots in the contest, while five different Cobras each registered two shots apiece. Kelsey Gibbons (6-3) earned the win between the pipes, getting a solid night in front of her defensively from the Cobras and only made one save on the night en route to the shutout.
Coker (9-6, 6-5) is back at the Coker Athletic Field on Saturday to face Bellarmine for Senior Day. Prior to the game, Coker will honor its three seniors in Alyssa Baronella-O'Toole, Kelly Mason and Amelia Gajewski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.