FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce crowned its 2019 ambassador of the year Wednesday afternoon.
Jay Lavrinc, director of membership relations, placed a toy crown on the top of Best Service Heating and Air's Leon Holden's head a few minutes after noon in the second-floor conference room of the Hyatt Place hotel in downtown Florence.
Holden spoke briefly after he was crowned.
He said he had enjoyed the year's work to be named ambassador of the year.
"Everybody be involved," he said. "Be more involved if you're not that involved."
He said the chamber staff was doing a fantastic job.
Holden was neck and neck with second-place winner David Fountain until December, Lavrinc said.
He added that the point totals were the highest they had ever been. Holden received 1,190 points to take the crown. Fountain received 1,150 points.
Fountain joked that he had hoisted his own petard by helping recruit Holden to be an ambassador of the chamber.
Holden later added that Fountain and third-place winner Julie Cord had both recruited him to the ambassador program.
Ambassadors receive points when they attend or volunteer at a chamber function — it depends on the function as to how many points — or recruit a new member into the chamber.
As part of a joke about millennials wanting prizes for everything, Lavrinc presented trinkets to each of the top three winners.
Cord received a pair of glasses shaped into hearts and Fountain received a toy car so he could get to more events.
The ambassador program is an effort by the chamber to have assistance at various events it sponsors and to provide networking opportunities for business and community leaders.
The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce has around 650 business members. Its mission is to “Promote and enhance a favorable business climate and improve the quality of life to make Florence the best community in which to live and operate a business.”
