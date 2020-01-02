FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Fayetteville State used a late 13-0 run to break a 61-61 score and win 88-78 over Francis Marion on Thursday.
FMU (3-6) will return to Peach Belt Conference play this weekend with a road game at Columbus State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. At 2-0, the Patriots are one of four unbeaten teams left in PBC action.
Sophomore 6-7 center Winston Hill paced Francis Marion with 20 points and six rebounds, while junior forward Kendall Wall added 15 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Douglas Dwight came off the bench to register his second consecutive double-figure outing with 10 points.
Darian Dixon paced the Broncos (12-2) with 21 points, while both Jalen Seegars and Denzell Hosch each scored 19 points. Seegars also hauled down a game-high 15 rebounds.
A 5-0 spurt by Francis Marion to close the first half gave FMU a 37-36 advantage at intermission. A 3-pointer by Dwight with 18 seconds left, and following a steal by Dwight, a putback by Wall gave the Patriots the one-point lead.
Following halftime, junior forward Keith Matthews made one of two free throws and Hill nailed a 3-pointer to give FMU its largest lead at 41-36. The Broncos responded with a 10-5 run to knot the score at 46-46.
A base-line turn-around jumper by Dwight put Francis Marion up 58-57 with 9:41 on the clock, but FSU scored the next four points to go up 61-58. A three-pointer by senior point guard Jaquez Smith tied the score at 61-61 with 8:46 remaining, but Fayetteville State scored the next 13 points over a span of 2:33 to open a 74-61 advantage.
Four points from Wall and a pair of free throws by Dwight did get the Patriots to within seven, at 74-67, with 4:34 left, but the Broncos scored 10 of the game’s next 11 points to seal the decision.
Francis Marion shot 42.4 percent from the floor, including 9-of-18 from behind the three-point arc, and drained 19-of-23 free throws. Fayetteville State connected on 46.4 percent of its field goal attempts, including 7-of-26 from long range, and was 29-of-41 at the charity stripe.
