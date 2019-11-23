HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Emmanuel Christian's Jeffery Powell scored five of his team-high 17 points in overtime as the Crusaders edged Northside Christian 57-54 on Friday in boys' basketball action.
Teammate Dalton Jones added 11 and Ethan Geddes added 12.
NSC 11 15 17 7 4— 34
ECS 11 10 13 16 7 —57
EMMANUEL (57)
Jeffery Powell 17, Dalton Jones 11, Ethan Geddes 12, Johnson 7, Jacobs 1, Atkinson 3, Hendrix 6.
Georgetown 72
Hannah-Pamplico 19
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Hemingway's Aaron Parker scored a team-high 13 points at the Georgetown Steeltown Tournament.
H 5 12 15 2 — 34
G 15 23 23 11 — 72
HEMINGWAY (34)
King 1, Aaron Parker 13, Washington 2, Stokes 2, Singletary 7, Thompkins 4, Williams 3, Cooper 2.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Carvers Bay 56
Hannah-Pamplico 19
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Carvers Bay's Zania Rush scored a game-high 15 points at the Trojans Thanksgiving Tournament at Green Sea Floyd HS.
Teammate Princess Ripley added 14.
Hannah-Pamplico's Maddy Boyle scored a team-high eight points.
CB 18 16 6 16 — 56
HP 5 5 2 7 —19
CARVERS BAY (56)
Reed 6, Chandler 5, Weston 4, Princess Ripley 14, Zania Rush 15, Coles 5, Sumpter 7.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (19)
Peterson 3, Williams 1, K.Turner 3, Smith 1, Maddy Boyle 8, Moore 1, Watkins 2.
Marlboro Academy 37
Loris 28
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Marlboro Academy's Anna Smith scored a team-high 13 points at the Trojans Thanksgiving Tournament at Green Sea Floyd HS.
The Dragons outscored Loris 12-0 in the third quarter.
MA 7 8 12 10 —37
L 11 8 0 9—28
MARLBORO ACADEMY (37)
McLaurin 2, M. Liles 9, White 9, Anna Smith 13, R. Liles 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.