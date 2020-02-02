FLORENCE, S.C. – Art Inabinet earned his 600th victory as the Francis Marion baseball team’s coach Sunday with the Patriots’ 11-4 win against Lenoir-Rhyne.
After his team lost 8-1 later Sunday against Southern Wesleyan, Inabinet’s record is 600-379-2.
Inabinet’s overall coaching record in college baseball is 684-433-2.
In nine of his 19 seasons as head coach, the Patriots have won 30 games, and seven times FMU has earned invitations to an NCAA Division II regional. His program even reached the 2006 College World Series.
Nine times during his tenure the Patriots have appeared in the final top 30 national poll at the conclusion of the season, and between the 2005 season and the ’13 campaign, the Patriots appeared in 127 of the 153 national polls. Twelve Francis Marion players have been chosen in Major League Baseball draft over the past 16 years, and a handful are currently playing professionally.
During the Patriots’ win against Lenoir-Rhyne, senior designated hitter Leniel Gonzalez homered and drove in three runs, and junior third baseman Todd Mattox doubled and had three runs batted in.
FMU senior right-hander Patrick Orlando (1-0) earned the win, his first as a Patriot, by tossing five innings and allowed two runs, while scattering nine hits. Junior righty Bailey Wendel earned a save in his Francis Marion debut with four strong innings. He gave up only four hits and one earned run, while fanning four.
Four Patriots recorded two hits apiece: Gonzalez, Mattox, sophomore right fielder Will Hardee, and junior center fielder Bill Hanna, of Lake City.
