You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from…
-- Maya Angelou
Later this afternoon my Francis Marion University men’s basketball team will play its final game of the 2019-20 season against Flagler College down in beautiful St. Augustine, Florida. Win or lose, I will record the worst record in my 36 years as a head coach.
I never thought I would have to endure such a season. Even in the leanest of years I always thought I could coach my way to at least 10 wins.
But not this season. It has been a perfect storm of defections, dismissals, injuries, and just plain old lousy basketball.
Something strange has happened along the path of this unprecedented futility, though. Instead of a melancholy setting in, this old coach has experienced a renewal, a coaching rebirth, if you will.
I think mentally I had begun to trade my whistle in for AARP vacation brochures. I didn’t wade into the cesspool of college basketball recruiting at all last spring, leaving that drudgery to my assistant coaches.
And this season has been the result. But this season, instead of making me sad, has made me mad.
I’m mad I didn’t work harder to capitalize on our two straight trips to the NCAA Tournament. I’m mad I let my dreams of cutting down the nets here at FMU fade into the mist of complacency.
When I was awarded my first head coaching opportunity, Atlantic Christian College had suffered through a 4-21 season the previous year. There was absolutely no doubt in my mind I would turn that program around and cut down the nets.
Well, after this season, and in large part because of it, I have that same youthful certainty. I’ll be returning to my roots next year in regard to discipline, player appearance, style of play, and recruiting.
It won’t be long before things turn around. It won’t be long before the Patriots are cutting down the nets.
And the defeats, well, I have now learned to embrace them. The losses showed me who I really am.
I am a basketball coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.