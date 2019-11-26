CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team had 11 student-athletes honored on the various All-Southern Conference Teams announced by the league office on Tuesday, with West Florence’s Ailym Ford among the top recipients.
Ford was a consensus pick for the SoCon Freshman of the Year after a stellar first season with the Mocs. His season ended with an injury at Samford, but not before he posted 1,081 rushing yards which fell nine yards shy of the UTC freshman mark set by Mike Smith in 1977. It was also the seventh-highest total by a freshman in the SoCon record books.
“I am really excited about these guys getting this opportunity,” stated UTC head coach Rusty Wright. “I think all of them are deserving. I hope we will get to the point where there is more, but I think Ailym had the best year in the league out of anybody, offensively. He is a phenomenal young man. The best thing about him being Freshman of the Year is he has four As and a B right now going into the finals. That proves what he does on and off the field is the same and he is very deserving.”
Ford is the fifth Moc to earn the SoCon Freshman of the Year honor, joining Stan Nix (1987), James Roberts (1989), Kadeem Wise (2010) and Terrell Robinson (2011). He led all freshmen at the FCS level with 108.1 rushing yards per game and tied for the team lead with nine rushing touchdowns.
Ford also made the SoCon Coaches First Team and an all-freshman team chosen by the coaches. He was also on the SoCon Sports Media Association second team.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wichita State 70 South Carolina 47
CANCUN, Mexico — Erik Stevenson had 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals and Wichita State led wire-to-wire in a 70-47 victory over South Carolina on Tuesday night to advance to the title game of the Cancun Challenge.
Trey Wade added 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for Wichita State. Jamarius Burton scored 10 points with five assists. Coach Gregg Marshall, a South Carolina native, got his first win in three tries against his favorite childhood team — with the two previous meetings coming during his time with Winthrop.
Senior Maik Kotsar was the only player for South Carolina (4-2) in double figures with 12 points.
FMU women sign Blythewood forward
FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University women’s basketball coach Jeri Porter has announced the signing of 6-foot forward Lauryn Taylor of Blythewood to a national letter of intent during the recent signing period.
She will enroll at FMU in the fall of 2020 and play for the Patriots in 2020-21.
Taylor is a senior at Spring Valley High School, where she plays under the direction of coach Megan Assey. As a junior, she averaged 10.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.
The Vikings advanced to the 2019 5A state title game. She garnered All-Region honors as both a junior and a sophomore.
Taylor was a member of the 2017-18 Vikings team that won the 5A state championship with a 28-2 record, averaging 13.4 ppg and leading the state in rebounding at 12.1 rpg.
Porter described Taylor as “a versatile post player who can not only play with her back to the hoop, but also can shoot the three. She comes from a successful program at Spring Valley and knows how to win. She has great leadership qualities and we expect her to become integral to our offense.”
Taylor’s father, the late Rodney Taylor, played collegiately at Villanova University after starring at A.C. Flora High School in Columbia.
This year’s Patriot squad currently owns a 4-0 record with a roster that includes only two seniors. FMU will play at the University of Mount Olive on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Coker men edge Wingate 49-45
WINGATE, N.C. — The Coker University men’s basketball won its South Atlantic Conference opener at Wingate on Tuesday night by a score of 49-45.
Royce Hunter led the Cobras with 15 points and Noel Pinnock added 12. Pinnock also had eight rebounds.
Coker improves to 2-2 overall and will host Lincoln Memorial on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Coker women drop conference opener
WINGATE, N.C. — The Coker University women’s basketball team fell in its South Atlantic Conference opener at Wingate on Tuesday night by a score of 59-49.
Wingate would lead 16-14 after one quarter, thanks to a buzzer-beater three-pointer from Bryanna Troutman. Coker would jump out to an early 8-3 lead, before Wingate would come back to tie things at 8-8 with four minutes to play in the first quarter. After playing to a 10-10 tie, Wingate would knock down three-pointers on two of its final three possessions in the frame to take its lead to the second.
Wingate would lead 33-25 at the half after winning the second quarter 19-9. The two teams would battle bucket for bucket to a 24-24 tie, before a quick six unanswered by Wingate would put the Bulldogs ahead 31-24 at the three-minute mark. Wingate would net the final two points of the half on a layup from Jasmine Stephen with 1:46 to play in the quarter.
Coker won the third quarter 14-11 to trim the deficit to five headed to the final 10 minutes. After Wingate extended their lead back to eight, Coker would get back in the game with a short run to get back within one at 35-34. Wingate would keep Coker at a distance for the next few minutes, before a Jalah Horton layup with 1:09 left in the frame got the Cobras back within five.
Wingate would extend its lead to 10 in the fourth quarter, before Coker would get back within seven with five and a half minutes to play. Wingate would re-gain and hold its double-digit lead on the way to the home victory.
Saquita Joyner posted a double-double to lead the Cobras on the night, with a team-high 14 points and also 10 rebounds. Seven other Cobras contributed points on the night. Hope Richardson posted a career and game-high 15 boards in the contest, while eight other Cobras were also active on the glass. Jalah Horton led the Cobras with three assists on the night, while Ashauntee Nelson had two and four others each had one in the game. Richardson also posted a career-high four blocks on the night, while Nelson, Joyner and Erin Houser also recorded rejections in the game. Nelson led the Cobras with two steals, while Richardson, Houser and Haley Kropp also registered steals in the game.
The Cobras return home to the DeLoach Center on Saturday to face Lincoln Memorial in South Atlantic Conference play at 2 p.m.
