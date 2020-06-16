TOUCHSTONE BOWL LOGO.jpg

Here are this year's coaches for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, Dec. 12 at Myrtle Beach's Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

North vs. South Football Game coaching staff:

NORTH TEAM

Scott Earley – Westside - 4A – Head Coach

Dan Jones – Gaffney - 5A

Bradley Adams – Woodruff – 3A

Kyle Stewart – Liberty – 2A

Will Mitchell – Lewisville – 1A

David Pierce – York – Assistant Coach

Bill Bacon – Lugoff-Elgin – Assistant Coach

SOUTH TEAM:

Art Craig – Hanahan – 3A – Head Coach

Russell Zehr – Cane Bay – 5A

Rodney Summers – May River – 4A

Will Lampkin – Ridgeland-Hardeeville – 2A

Jim Shuman – Allendale-Fairfax 1A

Bill Seawright – Chapin – Assistant Coach

Ashey Harvey – Philip Simmons – Assistant Coach

