FLORENCE, S.C. -- Camden scored four runs during Monday's first three innings and won 5-1 over Florence Post 1 at American Legion Field.
It was Post 1's first loss of the year, dropping coach Derick Urquhart's team's record to 10-1.
After falling behind 4-0, Post 1 was unable to capitalize on a couple of key situations with runners in scoring position. After Florence fell behind 5-0, its first run was scored in the bottom of the seventh after Mikey Morris -- who doubled to open the inning -- scored on a D.P. Pendergrass single.
Robbie Jordan was the losing pitcher.
WILL BE UPDATED 10 A.M. TUESDAY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.