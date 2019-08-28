FLORENCE, S.C. – As South Florence and Hartsville prepare for Friday’s 7:30 p.m. Morning News Game of the Week at Memorial Stadium, Bruins coach David Prince and Red Foxes coach Jeff Calabrese want to see different things.
Starting with Prince, he certainly wants to see fewer turnovers from his team after it committed 10 during last week’s 32-12 loss to James Island.
“You always learn more between the first and second game,” Prince said. “And we’ve learned we’ve got to take care of the football. Of the 10 turnovers, two led to scores. But what was even more frustrating was we had 408 yards of offense and roughly gave up 170.
“When you look at the state column, we did good except the vital stats like turnover margin and the scoreboard,” he added. “We definitely have plenty to build off of.”
For Hartsville, which graduated more than 30 seniors from last year’s Class 4A lower-state runner-up team, coach Jeff Calabrese fill find out how his new quarterback, Owen Taylor, performs when it matters most.
Calabrese doesn’t appear worried.
“Owen is a competitor with a competitive drive and fire that’s evident,” Calabrese said. “He’s just a battler and a competitor. He’s done some big things on the big stage at other positions. He was a cornerback last year and he’s a good shortstop on the baseball team. I don’t think this will be too big for him. But it’s a learning process, and he’s got to learn.”
Despite South Florence’s loss last week, Prince said, he learned a few positive things while watching freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who passed for 108 yards last week on 13-of-25 passing (one interception).
“(Sellers) did great,” Prince said. “He made his throws on time and he managed the game well and he didn’t have a moment that made you go, ‘Oh, he’s a freshman,’” Prince said. “He didn’t look like an inexperienced player out there. He looked very poised and made his reads correctly and we were pleased. We just had way too many fumbles – lost nine of them. One was even lost while going across the goal line.”
While watching last week’s Bruins game on film, Calabrese was certainly impressed with Sellers.
“He’s not your average freshman, I’ll tell you,” Calabrese said. “I was impressed with him from last Friday night on film. The game didn’t go as well as they wanted it to, but he made a lot of throws that were on the money. We have a special freshman running back in J’Shawn Anderson.
But (Norris) is certainly a special player for them, and we certainly have a special running back in (Anderson).”