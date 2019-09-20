FLORENCE, S.C. -- Intrepid diners Saturday afternoon will take the heat for a good cause as they participate in Wings for Angels at Downtown Southern Funk at Seminar Brewing.
The event, which runs 3-6 p.m. will boil down to who can eat the hottest wings.
Wings for Angels Hot Wing Challenge and Benefit proceeds will go to McLeod Foundation and McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research.
"Contestants will go through multiple rounds of three wings with each round getting hotter until we have one person remaining," according to the rules of the contest.
Once the contest starts contestants will be allowed no drinks, dipping sauce, lip balm, napkins, gloves or bathroom breaks and wings must be completely eaten, according to the contest rules.
Grand prize in the contest is a $100 gift certificate to Downtown Southern Funk.
Entry fee is $50 and contestants are urged to get sponsors to contribute to the cause as well.
