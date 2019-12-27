FLORENCE
Two rounds of the 34th Pepsi Carolina Classic are over. The final round starts at 3 p.m. today at the Florence Center. North Augusta will meet Lee Central at 7:30 p.m. in the championship game. For complete coverage, see pages 1B, 4B and 5B in Sports. See photo galleries at SCNow.com.
