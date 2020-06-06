Whether we speak of America, the state of South Carolina, the city of Florence, or the faith community as a whole, there are some historic wounds that Christians and non-Christians alike have been exposed to in the past that we are still living with in the present.
I would like to label them the “isms” of this world — racism, classism, and sexism, to name a few. Over the course of the past two months, as I have perused social media networks, conversations pertaining to at least one of these isms have become a common thread. Webster defines racism as the belief in the superiority of a particular race, often used in conjunction with terms like apartheid, prejudice, segregation and/or separatism. Classism is prejudice against or in favor of people belonging to a particular social class. The Oxford dictionary defines sexism as prejudice, stereotyping, or discrimination, typically against women, on the basis of gender.
These “isms” have one thing in common: They prevent people from being viewed or treated as equals, in spite of the fact that the Declaration of Independence says, “All men are created equal.”
There is mounting evidence which reveals disparities between the races, sexes and classes in America which has caused a continuous rise of tension, leading to movements such as “Me Too” and “Black Lives Matter.” There seems to be a common trend for decisions to be made, opportunities to be granted, or the mistreatment of people, based upon these popular isms that adversely affect the lives of many. These isms are permeating our institutions from the local coffee shops to primetime TV.
Societal structures plagued by these oppressive isms render those who fall prey to them vulnerable. In an L.A. Times article, staff writer Melissa Healy speaks of the impact of racism on the life span of black Americans but I would like to suggest that “the kind of racism, sexism and classism we find deeply woven into this nation’s institutions brings great harm, not only to the 44 million Americans who identify as black, but to ALL Americans.” As was so eloquently stated by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
Racism shines brightly via media outlets through stories of the recent deaths of George Floyd, Sean Reed, and others. Breonna Taylor, an EMT worker, died when she was awakened from her sleep by people in plainclothes raiding her house in search of someone who wasn’t even there. What do all these deaths have in common? All of them were people of color who died as a result of an egregious act committed by those who vowed to not only arrest when necessary, but to protect and ensure the safety of all human beings. Racism is alive and actively destroying the lives of many.
COVID-19 has shed light on centuries of racial economic inequalities with research revealing a staggering racial divide in COVID-19-related death rates across this country. Classism reared its ugly head as we observed people of color dying at three times the rate of white people and more than two times the rate of the rest of the nation, due in part to African Americans and marginalized groups being at a disadvantage compared to others with regard to access to diagnostic testing, treatment for the disease, job opportunities, and wealth.
Unlike racism and classism, sexism occurs both within and across social and racial lines. In the words of author Barbara Berg, “Sexism in America is alive, well, and ruining our future.” Sexism follows women from infancy to adulthood and from the cradle to the grave. Even as a child, I remember hearing people say certain duties were for women only — cooking, cleaning, and childbearing. The thought of a woman being CEO of a Fortune 500 company, president of the United States of America, a military commander, or pastor of a mainline church was unheard of and unacceptable.
In my 51 years of living, I have been on the receiving end of racism, classism, and sexism. I’ve been discriminated against because it was thought that I could not afford something; I lived on the wrong side of the track; my skin was too dark; or because of my gender. I have been passed over for opportunities in corporate America and in the faith community as well.
This is the world we live in, a world tainted by isms, but what does this have to do with faith and values? Everything! God created each of us in his image and his likeness. While man will look at outward appearance and financial or social status, God’s primary concern is for our hearts. The Lord requires that “we act justly, love mercy and walk humbly with Him.” (Micah 6:8) His desire is that we “love our neighbor as ourselves.” (Mark 12:31) Jesus said in Matthew 25:40, “Whatsoever you do to the least of my people, that you do unto me.” Isms are contrary to the Word of God.
No Americans, particularly those who identify themselves as a community of faith, should be comfortable with the things that are happening in the world right now. We cannot hide behind one “ism” when we are perhaps guilty of another “ism”. People of faith must take a stand for equality for ALL of God’s children — red, yellow, black, brown, white, rich, poor, male, and female! We must stand for holiness, righteousness, liberty and justice for ALL. The community of faith must speak for those who have been silenced and take a stand for those who have been knocked down.
We must seek ways to demand justice for those who are incarcerated for crimes they did not commit and fight for justice for those who are no longer alive to fight for themselves. The faith community must educate people who are perishing for lack of knowledge and promote unity and reconciliation. But not only that, we cannot as a community of faith fight against racism and classism, and at the same time endorse sexism. Women must be given the same opportunities to lead as men. They should no longer have to experience sexism when it comes to discerning their call to ministry. Women should no longer have to take a back seat to men who are less qualified, less moral and less grounded in their faith.
My prayer is that the community of faith will be guided by a document given by our creator as the blueprint for living — a document that places value on all of God’s creation, teaches love and not hate, unity and not division and equality for all. Why should we do this? Because there is no place for isms in the community of faith.
I know that by now many reading this editorial are thinking, “I thought this was a faith and values piece.” Well, it is.
