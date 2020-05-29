FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence High School’s graduation ceremony has been postponed because of rain in the forecast.
The ceremony was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Florence Center.
Commencement now will be held at 3 p.m. Monday outside the Florence Center.
Graduation tickets that were issued for today will be honored on Monday.
Wilson High School’s graduation was scheduled for Wednesday, but it was postponed because of rain. It will be held at 10 a.m. Monday outside the Florence Center.
South Florence High School’s graduation was held Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.