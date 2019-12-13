FLORENCE, S.C. – The King’s Academy released a strategic plan this school year that includes the construction of permanent school buildings for all students.
Rob Van Ness, head of school at The King’s Academy, said it will build an elementary school first and then construct a building for the middle and high school.
“I think the priority is the lower school, and if we’re blessed and have the opportunity to complete an upper school building, that’s what we’re going to shoot for; it would be great,” Van Ness said.
Currently, classes are held in mobile units.
The strategic plan has several other focus areas, including spiritual ethos, financial stability, academic and technical programs, student life, safety and faculty.
The strategic plan is a 10-year plan, Van Ness said.
To build financial sustainability, The King’s Academy is building an endowment program to provide tuition assistance based on need for families that cannot afford to attend the school.
“One of the big issues with that is we want to have more scholarships available so we can increase the number of students we help come to this school, which will help us to increase diversity and offer people an opportunity to come who might not have had an opportunity to come to the school previously,” said Richard Alexander, board of trustees chairman.
The school is also looking to increase the number of students. According to the strategic plan, the school aims to have 370 students by the 2030-31 year.
To increase safety at The King’s Academy, the strategic plan outlines securing the perimeter, installing interior and exterior cameras throughout the campus, and teaching students and parents in use of social media and technology.
The school has already purchased a school bus from a donor, Van Ness said. The school desperately needed the bus, he said.
The school has also hired a security officer on campus.
“The students feel very good about him being on campus,” Hoover said. “They’ve expressed that with our teachers. They already see him as a friend, that he is here to be supportive and that he’s here to protect them.”
In the areas of academic and technical programs, the plan outlines several goals, including creating mentorships for students who would like to pursue a technical education, maintaining and exploring new opportunities for the dual-enrollment program and sustaining the discovery program.
Alexander said the strategic plan was a group effort. The school brought in alumni, teachers and parents to discuss ideas and issues people had for the school.
“I envision The King’s Academy having the ability to offer a Christian education to a significant number of students within our community,” Alexander said. “I envision us being able to increase enrollment.”
