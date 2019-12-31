THURSDAY
PREPS
Boys' Basketball
Darlington vs. Lamar at Too Tough to Tame Tourney at Darlington HS, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' Basketball
Darlington vs. Cheraw at Too Tough to Tame Tourney at Darlington HS, 3 p.m.
LOCAL COLLEGES
Men’s Basketball
FMU at Fayetteville State, 2 p.m.
FRIDAY
PREPS
Basketball
Wilson at West Florence, 7 p.m.
Hemingway at Kingstree, 5 p.m.
East Clarendon at Hannah-Pamplico, 6:30 p.m.
McBee at Chesterfield, 6:30 p.m.
Marion at Carolina Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Timmonsville at Scott's Branch, 6 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Oakbrook Prep, 5 p.m.
Boys' Basketball
Darlington, Lamar at Too Tough to Tame Tourney at Darlington HS, TBA
Girls' Basketball
Darlington, Cheraw at Too Tough to Tame Tourney at Darlington HS, TBA
SATURDAY
PREPS
Boys' Basketball
Christian Academy at Trinity-Byrnes, 3:30 p.m.
Lee Central vs. Sumter at Phenom Low Country Showcase at Porter-Gaud HS, 2:30 p.m.
Boys' & Girls' Basketball
South Florence at Marion, 5:30 p.m
C.E. Murray at Manning, 5:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Spartanburg Christian, 12 p.m.
LOCAL COLLEGES
Men’s Basketball
FMU at Columbus State, 3:30 p.m.
Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne, 4 p.m.
Women's Basketball
FMU at Columbus State, 1:30 p.m.
Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne, 2 p.m.
