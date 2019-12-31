THURSDAY

PREPS

Boys' Basketball

Darlington vs. Lamar at Too Tough to Tame Tourney at Darlington HS, 7:30 p.m.

Girls' Basketball

Darlington vs. Cheraw at Too Tough to Tame Tourney at Darlington HS, 3 p.m.

LOCAL COLLEGES

Men’s Basketball

FMU at Fayetteville State, 2 p.m.

FRIDAY

PREPS

Basketball

Wilson at West Florence, 7 p.m.

Hemingway at Kingstree, 5 p.m.

East Clarendon at Hannah-Pamplico, 6:30 p.m.

McBee at Chesterfield, 6:30 p.m.

Marion at Carolina Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Timmonsville at Scott's Branch, 6 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Oakbrook Prep, 5 p.m.

Boys' Basketball

Darlington, Lamar at Too Tough to Tame Tourney at Darlington HS, TBA

Girls' Basketball

Darlington, Cheraw at Too Tough to Tame Tourney at Darlington HS, TBA

SATURDAY

PREPS

Boys' Basketball

Christian Academy at Trinity-Byrnes, 3:30 p.m.

Lee Central vs. Sumter at Phenom Low Country Showcase at Porter-Gaud HS, 2:30 p.m.

Boys' & Girls' Basketball

South Florence at Marion, 5:30 p.m

C.E. Murray at Manning, 5:30 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Spartanburg Christian, 12 p.m.

LOCAL COLLEGES

Men’s Basketball

FMU at Columbus State, 3:30 p.m.

Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne, 4 p.m.

Women's Basketball

FMU at Columbus State, 1:30 p.m.

Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne, 2 p.m.

