FLORENCE, S.C. — Some Florence One schools are looking at going to the year-round schedule, Superintendent Richard O’Malley said Thursday.
After seeing the popularity and success of the year-round schedule at Henry Timrod Elementary School, several schools have expressed interest in moving to the schedule, O’Malley said.
“Since the popularity and the success of Timrod, other principals are looking to move the needle of student achievement and other ways to improve their school,” O’Malley said. “They’ve been talking to Timrod and Ms. McBride and would like to have an interest if their school community would have an interest.”
Theodore Lester Elementary, West Florence High, Greenwood Elementary and North Vista Elementary schools have all expressed interest in the year-round schedule.
Theodore Lester Elementary recently sent a survey out to staff and parents or guardians of students at the school. O’Malley said there were twice as many people interested in moving to the year-round schedule than were not.
The other three schools that have expressed interest in the year-round schedule will send out surveys in early January.
O’Malley said meetings will take place mid- to late-January for the schools who show favorable interest in the surveys.
“We’re going to be doing the calendar in February so we’re going to have to have some sort of finality to this by February,” O’Malley said.
The year-round schedule gives students and faculty nine weeks of school with a two-week break between the nine-week segments. Students have a nearly six-week break for summer.
During the superintendent’s report to the Florence One Board of Trustees, O’Malley also gave an update on the renovations across the district.
All three high schools’ auditoriums and gyms are nearing completion. The bleachers have been refinished; the gyms will receive new scoreboards, floors and painting. The libraries and weight rooms are also being renovated at the high schools.
Renovations on the new district office have been completed and district office employees have begun moving over to the new office. All offices from the Poynor building are being moved to the old district office on South Dargan Street so that the adult education program can be moved to the first floor.
O’Malley said the renovations on Poynor will begin sometime in the early spring.
The district is on budget with all of the projects and has contingency built in as well, O’Malley said.
Board member Barry Townsend said he has visited all three of the high schools since the renovations have taken place.
“There is just a huge amount of excitement, and to see the changes going on, there is a huge amount of energy that goes well beyond just the athletics,” Townsend said. “They’re very excited.”
Townsend said the distance-learning classrooms that have been added are also impressive.
