FLORENCE, S.C. — Dewey L. Carter Elementary School students had a bright time Wednesday morning during the school’s annual Jingle Bell Rock party.
The party featured holiday crafts, such as making snowmen out of marshmallows, reindeer out of cookies and edible Christmas trees. Students also could sing karaoke and play holiday-themed games.
Wednesday was the first day of the Jingle Bell Rock party. First- through third-grade students attended the party Wednesday, third- through sixth-grade students will attend Thursday.
First-grade student Paisley Busby attended the Jingle Bell Rock party for the first time this year. Paisley said she had a good time at the party and enjoyed making a snowman out of marshmallows the most.
This year, nearly 500 students were eligible to attend the Jingle Bell Rock party. To be eligible for the party, students must learn math facts, or foundational math problems such as addition or subtraction. Each grade level has a different set of math facts that the students must learn.
“It’s good,” said Beth Moore, curriculum coordinator technology coach. “As you can see there’s a lot going on, but I’d rather have it this way and know that the children truly learn their facts.”
Wendy Frazier, principal of Dewey L. Carter Elementary, said the math facts are important for students to know.
“What we have found is, if they can do their math facts, then that translates into every other math school that they’re expected to do throughout life,” Frazier said. “If they don’t know those basic math facts, they will struggle forever.”
Frazier said it’s incredible the school had so many students to qualify for the party.
“That just shows that we are going to reward them for their efforts so they tend to work even harder,” Frazier said. “I think our teachers did a better job this year of making it an emphasis since the beginning of the school year.”
Moore said she had one of the teachers tell her that some of the first- and second-grade students said this was the best day of their life.
The Jingle Bell Rock party started eight years ago as a way to encourage students to learn their math facts.
“We found that a lot of the students were struggling so we tried to find an incentive to help them pass, and this has really helped for those who may not have that motivation to know they have this to look forward to,” Moore said.
Moore said that in the beginning she wasn’t sure if the event would be a success or not, but now it is an event students look forward to each year.
Frazier said she hopes to see the event get bigger and bigger each year.
Dewey L. Carter Elementary has another party for students who complete their math facts in the spring called Math Jam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.