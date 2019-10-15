FLORENCE, S.C. – Carver Elementary School has received a $1,000 grant from the Center of Excellence to host Reading Under the Big Top, a community literacy event.
The grant was provided as part of the National Network of Partnership Schools. Carver found out last week that it had won the grant from the Francis Marion University Center of Excellence.
Principal Josie Little said she wanted to give students books and give parents handouts on suggested strategies to promote reading.
“Many of these kids do not have at-home libraries,” Little said. “If we can provide with some resources that will encourage them to have some books in their home, our ultimate goal is to improve the reading achievement of our students. That’s the whole purpose behind this.”
Reading Over the Big Top will take place at 5 p.m. on March 12. The school is planning to have the event in the West Florence community rather than at the school.
“We chose that particular neighborhood because that’s where most of our free and reduced-lunch kids live in that community, and I just felt like it was vital for them to be supported,” Little said.
Little said the school is planning to partner with Lucy T. Davis Elementary School because some of its students also live in the area.
The carnival-themed event will feature carnival food and an inflatable, Little said.
Assistant Principal Mary Smith said there will be reading strategies and opportunities for parents to do reading activities with children. There will also be STEM activities that incorporate reading, she said.
“We are wanting to empower the parents with the reading strategies to help them with more knowledge to help their kids, especially if they’re struggling readers,” Smith said.
Little and Smith started planning this year’s events over the summer. Little said she knew she wanted to apply for the grant again this year because the school had not applied since 2013.
The school has held similar events in the past, but this year it wanted to have the event on a larger scale, Little said.
Carver Elementary held a literacy event called "reading caravan." Teachers and administrators from the school went to the Northwest Park community center and gave out books to students and suggested reading strategies to parents.
