FLORENCE, S.C. – Pee Dee school districts scored below the state and national averages this year on the SAT, a test often used for college entrance requirements.
The scores were recently reported by College Board, which administers the test.
Most scores in Pee Dee school districts were down from 2018 scores. The steepest declines were at Marion County School District, which was down by 86 from a 2018 score of 1018 a year ago, and at Dillon County School District 4 (Latta), which was down by 72 from a 2018 score of 1092.
Two districts improved. Florence County School District Four (Timmonsville) was up by 10 from a 2018 score of 863. Williamsburg County was up by 3 from a score of 891 a year ago.
The percentage of seniors who took the SAT in South Carolina in 2019 was 57.2%. That was up from 44.8% in 2018. When the number of test takers increases, scores usually decrease. Most districts in the Pee Dee followed this trend.
Though all Pee Dee school districts performed below state and national averages, three high schools in Darlington County scored above the state and national averages in their total scores.
Hartsville High School had a score of 1069, Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology had a score of 1052 and the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics had a score of 1370.
The state average total score in 2019 is 1021, and the national average total score is 1039.
Florence One Schools seniors had a total mean score of 983 in 2019. That was down by 25 from a 2018 score of 1008.
South Florence High School seniors had a total mean score of 946, down by 40 from a year ago.
West Florence High School seniors had a total mean score of 995, down by 28 from a year ago.
Wilson High School seniors had a total mean score of 1004, down 11 from 2018.
Florence School District Two seniors had a total mean score of 963, down 19 from a year ago.
Florence School District Three seniors had a total mean score of 881, down 31 from a year ago.
Florence School District Four seniors had a total mean score of 873.
Florence School District Five seniors had a total mean score of 932, down 59 from a year ago.
Darlington County School District seniors had a total mean score of 1011, down 54 from a year ago.
Darlington High School seniors had a total mean score of 899, down 33 from 2018.
Hartsville High School was down 23 from a year ago.
The Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics was down by 8 from a 2018 score of 1378.
Lamar High School seniors had a total mean score of 916.
Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology was down by 40 from a 2018 score of 1092.
Marion County School District seniors had a total mean score of 932.
Marion High School seniors had a total mean score of 940, down by 34 from 2018.
Mullins High School seniors had a total mean score of 921, down by 184 from a 2018 score of 1105. That was the steepest decline for a Pee Dee High School.
Creek Bridge High School results were not available because less than five seniors took the test.
The SAT score is composed of two scores: evidence-based reading and writing and math. Each section is scored between 200 and 800. The total score is the sum of the math and evidence-based reading and writing sections, with a perfect score being 1600.
