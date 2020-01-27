SC BASKETBALL COACHES ASSOCATION LOGO.jpg

SCBCA Top 10 Rankings

January 27, 2020

5A

BOYS

1. Dorman

2. Mauldin

3. Irmo

4. Northwestern

5. Byrnes

6. Wade Hampton

7. Fort Dorchester

8. Ashley Ridge

9. Dutch Fork

10. River Bluff

GIRLS

1. Clover

2. Irmo

3. Goose Creek

4. Westside

5. Sumter

6. TL Hanna

7. Wando

8. Rock Hill

9. Spartanburg

10. Byrnes

4A

BOYS

1. Ridge View

2. AC Flora

3. Aiken

4. Lower Richland

5. Myrtle Beach

6. Travelers Rest

7. Wren

8. Marlboro County

9. Greenville

10. Daniel

GIRLS

1. Westwood

2. North Augusta

3. Orangeburg Wilkinson

4. Wilson

5. South Pointe

6. Crestwood

7. Ridge View

8. Bluffton

9. Travelers Rest

10. North Myrtle Beach

3A 

BOYS

1. Keenan

2. Bishop England

3. Seneca

4. Georgetown

5. Marion

6. Union County

7. Chapman

8. Ridgeland-Hardeeville

9. Indian Land

10. Woodruff

GIRLS

1. Marion

2. Bishop England

3. Keenan

4. Manning

5. Dillon

6. Camden

7. Seneca

8. Woodruff

9. Clinton

10. Southside

2A

BOYS

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Lee Central

3. Christ Church

4. Whale Branch

5. Greer Middle College

6. North Charleston

7. East Clarendon

8. Abbeville

9. Andrew Jackson

10. Johnsonville

GIRLS

1. East Clarendon

2. Christ Church

3. Lee Central

4. Saluda

5. Mullins

6. Woodland

7. Buford

8. Gray Collegiate

9. Andrew Jackson

10. Barnwell

1A

BOYS

1. Charleston Math & Science

2. Great Falls

3. Wagener-Salley

4. Scott’s Branch

5. Military Magnet

6. McCormick

7. Baptist Hill

8. HKT

9. High Point Academy

10. Dixie

GIRLS

1. Estill

2. Scott’s Branch

3. Lake View

4. Military Magnet

5. Timmonsville

6. High Point Academy

7. Cross

8. McCormick

9. Denmark-Olar

10. Blackville-Hilda

