SCBCA Top 10 Rankings
January 27, 2020
5A
BOYS
1. Dorman
2. Mauldin
3. Irmo
4. Northwestern
5. Byrnes
6. Wade Hampton
7. Fort Dorchester
8. Ashley Ridge
9. Dutch Fork
10. River Bluff
GIRLS
1. Clover
2. Irmo
3. Goose Creek
4. Westside
5. Sumter
6. TL Hanna
7. Wando
8. Rock Hill
9. Spartanburg
10. Byrnes
4A
BOYS
1. Ridge View
2. AC Flora
3. Aiken
4. Lower Richland
5. Myrtle Beach
6. Travelers Rest
7. Wren
8. Marlboro County
9. Greenville
10. Daniel
GIRLS
1. Westwood
2. North Augusta
3. Orangeburg Wilkinson
4. Wilson
5. South Pointe
6. Crestwood
7. Ridge View
8. Bluffton
9. Travelers Rest
10. North Myrtle Beach
3A
BOYS
1. Keenan
2. Bishop England
3. Seneca
4. Georgetown
5. Marion
6. Union County
7. Chapman
8. Ridgeland-Hardeeville
9. Indian Land
10. Woodruff
GIRLS
1. Marion
2. Bishop England
3. Keenan
4. Manning
5. Dillon
6. Camden
7. Seneca
8. Woodruff
9. Clinton
10. Southside
2A
BOYS
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Lee Central
3. Christ Church
4. Whale Branch
5. Greer Middle College
6. North Charleston
7. East Clarendon
8. Abbeville
9. Andrew Jackson
10. Johnsonville
GIRLS
1. East Clarendon
2. Christ Church
3. Lee Central
4. Saluda
5. Mullins
6. Woodland
7. Buford
8. Gray Collegiate
9. Andrew Jackson
10. Barnwell
1A
BOYS
1. Charleston Math & Science
2. Great Falls
3. Wagener-Salley
4. Scott’s Branch
5. Military Magnet
6. McCormick
7. Baptist Hill
8. HKT
9. High Point Academy
10. Dixie
GIRLS
1. Estill
2. Scott’s Branch
3. Lake View
4. Military Magnet
5. Timmonsville
6. High Point Academy
7. Cross
8. McCormick
9. Denmark-Olar
10. Blackville-Hilda
