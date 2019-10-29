TBCS-FCS

Florence Christian's Marshall Brown attempts to break a tackle by Trinity-Byrnes' Dontavis Joe.

 ANDREW BOARDWINE/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

SCISA 3A

1. Hammond (6)

2. Laurence Manning

3. First Baptist

4. Heathwood Hall

5. Ben Lippen

Also receiving votes: None

SCISA 2A

1. Trinity-Byrnes (6)

2. Robert E. Lee

T3. Hilton Head Christian

T3. Florence Christian

5. Orangeburg Prep

Also receiving votes: None

SCISA 1A

1. Bethesda Academy (4)

2. Carolina Academy (2)

3. Thomas Heyward

4. Pee Dee Academy

5. Colleton Prep

Also receiving votes: None

SCISA 8-man

1. Andrew Jackson Academy (5)

2. St. John’s Christian

3. Wardlaw Academy

4. Clarendon Hall

5. Richard Winn Academy

Also receiving votes: None

SCISA voters: Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat; Justin Jarrett, LowcoSports.com; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier

Scott covers prep sports, takes action photos and produces videos. An APSE award winner in sports writing, photography and videography, he played college tennis on scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).

Prep Sports Writer

