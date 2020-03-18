Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER TO ONE HALF MILE IN AREAS OF DENSE FOG. * WHERE...MARLBORO, DARLINGTON, DILLON, FLORENCE, MARION AND WILLIAMSBURG COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN VEHICLES. &&