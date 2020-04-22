FLORENCE, S.C. -- When South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster canceled on-campus school for the rest of the year for K-12, that also canceled the spring sports seasons for the South Carolina High School League because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The SCHSL's executive committee agreed with that at 12:33 p.m. today, voting 15-0 to do just that.
Spring football practice is also canceled, as well as spring practice for cheerleading.
Whether summer sports begin June 1 depends on whatever ruling McMaster makes in regards to social distancing. That also goes for 7-on-7 passing leagues.
In mid-March, when McMaster first postponed school indefinitely, the fate of the SCHSL's young season was then up in the air.
The SCHSL executive committee met again April 2, and commissioner Jerome Singleton said if school went into June, teams should have the opportunity to play if they wanted to and then planned another meeting for today.
But with McMaster's decision today, spring sports is over.
WILL BE UPDATED
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.