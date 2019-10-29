5A

1. Dutch Fork

2. Dorman

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Byrnes

5. Sumter

6. Clover

7. Carolina Forest

8. Laurens

9, Gaffney

10. River Bluff

Receiving votes: Goose Creek, T.L. Hanna, Berkeley, Lexington

Class 4A

1. Myrtle Beach (12)

2. Daniel

3. South Pointe

4. Eastside

5. Wren

6. Hartsville

7. Greenville

8. AC Flora

9. Belton Honea Path

10. Wilson

Others receiving votes: Walhalla, Airport

Class 3A

1. Chapman (12)

2. Aynor

3. Gilbert

4. Dillon

5. Camden

6. Wade Hampton

7. Chester

8. May River

9. Union County

10. Strom Thurmond

Others receiving votes: Cheraw

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (12)

2. Barnwell 108

3. Southside Christian

4. Oceanside Collegiate

5. Andrew Jackson

6. Timberland

7. Saluda

8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

9. Gray Collegiate

10. Andrews

Others receiving votes: St. Joseph’s, Woodland, Mullins, Buford

Class A

1. Wagener-Salley (8)

2. Green Sea Floyds (4)

3. Lamar

4. Blackville-Hilda

5. C.E. Murray

6. Branchville

7. Lake View

8. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

9. Whitmire

10. Ridge Spring – Monetta

Receiving votes: Baptist Hill, Denmark-Olar, Cross

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; ; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat.

