FLORENCE, S.C. — Retired state Sen. Maggie Glover had a take-home assignment for those attending the kick-off event for the Democratic Women's Council of Florence County Saturday afternoon.
Glover, who also served on the Florence One Schools board of trustees, urged those attending to register at least five people for the June primary and November general elections.
She reminded those attending that women are estimated to be 50.8% of the population, providing women a majority to accomplish what they would like to see accomplished.
Glover then encouraged those attending to avoid being purged from the voter registration rolls.
"How do you know they've been purged?" Glover asked. "Because if they did not go with you to vote in last two general elections, upon this nation, your name is no longer on the rolls. Your name is not on the rolls in Florence County. It's not on the rolls anywhere in this state."
Next, Glover urged those attending to make sure that those they registered get to the polls and cast a ballot.
Why is it important to register as many people as possible and get them to cast a ballot, Glover asked. Because in the last Presidential election, Donald Trump carried the Palmetto State.
"Come on," Glover urged. "We are better than that."
Glover acted as mistress of ceremonies for the event at Seminar Brewing on Saturday afternoon.
Democrat Melissa Watson, who is running for the Congressional District 7 seat held by Republican Tom Rice, was a guest speaker at the event. Bre Maxwell, political director for Democratic Senate candidate Jamie Harrison, also spoke at the event.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, provided a special video message at the event.
The event also featured appearances from several candidates including Florence City Councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin, who is running for Florence mayor, Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, who is running for an at-large seat on the city council, and Glynn Willis, who is running for re-election to an at-large seat on the council.
Darrin Yarborough, a Democratic candidate for Florence County sheriff, Myers Ervin, and the presidential campaigns of Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont and former Vice President Joe Biden had tables set up at the event.
Saturday's event was originally scheduled for last fall but was moved when it was announced that Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren were holding events in Florence on the same day.
