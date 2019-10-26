Take a seat, Lindsey Graham
Dear Editor:
Can Lindsey Graham have several seats, please?
It’s bad enough that he is defending the once again insensitive and completely ludicrous comments of Donald Trump, but the fact that you represent South Carolina makes me cringe. Trump’s tweets are to be expected at this point, as sad as that is to say, but has Graham been paying attention? He is a senator from South Carolina.
Let’s have a little geography lesson: South Carolina is a Southern state, meaning it is located in the southern part of the United States.
Now let’s move on to our history lesson: After the Civil War and Reconstruction, lynching became synonymous with racial violence. This racial violence gave white Southerners a way to express and reaffirm their white Southern identity at the expense and lives of African-Americans. To equate an act that is synonymous with racial violence as a Southern senator with the current acts of Democrats with respect to pursuing impeachment is about as thought out as Trump’s tweets.
Then to further say that this is un-American, I think Graham should consider retirement before he continues to fall down this rabbit hole. Americans stands for objectivity, fairness, equality and so much more. Americans don’t stand for underhanded, sneaky and nefarious activities, and when faced with such opposition, we pursue justice.
Is this not what the Democrats are doing? If there was nothing to investigate, then there would be no call for impeachment. Again, refer to our history. The causes for impeachment and the processes have been carried out before. Why is this situation any different?
I stand with Jamie Harrison wholeheartedly when he said that Graham’s support of Trump’s remarks “invokes our hate-filled past.” This is to be expected from Trump, as he has used nothing but hate, derogatory remarks and ill-fitting analogies throughout his campaign and presidency to incite support, but Graham’s endorsement of such a shameful remark casts a dark shadow on South Carolina, and I am deeply upset, ashamed and embarrassed.
KIM STAPLETON
Darlington