I have been involved in Florence politics for 40 years. Many of those years I have interacted with George Jebaily in the betterment of our community.
I have always found him to be dedicated to making Florence a better place for all of citizens. He has done this by being available and not a confrontational type of politician. You can negotiate with George, and he will work with you to get things done. He has done this with all races and achieved many things for all of our neighborhoods.
We have a primary runoff Tuesday for mayor in our city. We can chose either a conciliatory person who cares about all citizens or chose someone very much in the mold of our current mayor who for many years has tried to divide the city and county. The choice is quite stark!
If you pay taxes or water/sewer bills to the city, you really need to take the time Tuesday to go vote for George Jebaily. With all of the turmoil of COVID-19 and trying to improve race relations in our communities, the last thing we need is to continue this combative attitude as demonstrated by Wednesday’s city council meeting and his opponent with facilitation by the mayor.
The citizens of Florence are at a serious crossroads. The consequences for our future is significant.
I encourage all citizens to vote for George Jebaily in the runoff.
JAMES SCHOFIELD
Florence
