In response to the letter from Carroll Player, DDS, on Sunday (“Impeachment circus is political theater”), I agree 100% it is an impeachment circus and Adam Schiff has made these “witnesses” (that only have hearsay information) the laughing stock of this country.
But his true colors came through with the derogatory remarks about President Trump. I don’t know Carroll Player, but obviously he thinks he is more refined, but it amazes me that the very people that are profiting the most from the good that President Donald Trump has done in this country accuse him of incompetence.
I am so thankful that the American people who care about where the Democrats are trying to take this country will re-elect President Trump In 2020.
LOIS GRIFFIN
Pamplico