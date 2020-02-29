A Brack too far
The time has come for The Morning News to rectify an unhealthy imbalance on its Opinion page. At issue is the regular Saturday screeds from Andy Brack that really came to head with his purely partisan piece on Feb. 22.
We have suffered the brunt of his missiles for years, have weathered his excursions into liberal nonsense and have even cringed as he, in obvious embarrassment, worries about “how the world looks at South Carolina” (perhaps he means those sleeping on the streets of San Francisco, or maybe the rioters in Paris). And heaven forbid that we don’t put more money into our top-heavy education system so they can hire more bureaucrats!
Brack opened his Feb. 23 article by noting that he will turn off the TV when a certain politician is on a Sunday political talk show (“his increasingly irrelevant rhetoric”).
Next. he gives a brief history lesson on Sen. Lindsay Graham, an essay that is heavily flavored with his own educated insights, even sprinkled with a few “perhaps” observations.
He “supports” his thesis with carefully selected quotes from agreeable sources: “One seasoned politico. …” “An analyst. …” (Both of these are un-named), then he adds a political historian (who now lives in North Carolina) and an S.C. Democrat senator.
So, we can gather that Brack is not a fan of Sen. Graham. Good enough. That’s his right. But using his mandated newspaper space to vent his political bias is an abuse of journalism.
And the icing on the cake is his closing paragraph. He notes that he will abandon the mute button in November — “Graham faces a serious Democrat challenger.”
Yes, The Morning News gives regular space to one who has a clear liberal bias.
It is time for The Morning News to withhold the Brack articles until they can locate a right-winger who is just as biased as he is.
ROY HAYMOND
Centenary