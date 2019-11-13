JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Former Johnsonville Mayor Pro Tem Johnny Hanna was sworn in as mayor at a special meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Hanna replaced Steve Dukes, who had served as mayor since 2004 but decided to not run for reelection this year. Dukes served as a councilman and mayor for a combined 38 years.
Prior to becoming mayor, Hanna served as a city councilman for 10 years. He said that during his time on the city council, the city accomplished many things.
“We’ve got several projects on the table that we need to bring to fruition,” Hanna said. “I had a lot of support from city council. We just needed somebody who had been here with the knowledge and the experience to try to carry forward what we are on the verge of.”
Hanna defeated Warren Newcomb in the election to become Johnsonville’s next mayor.
The ceremony was held at the Johnsonville City Hall and included the swearing-in of three other council members, Gary Arthurs, Dennis Bailey and Frankie Poston.
Gary Arthurs is a returning city council member. Both Dennis Bailey and Frankie Poston are new members on the city council.
Poston, who has lived in Johnsonville almost his entire life, said he has seen the town change a lot over the years, but he hopes to get the town back to what it used to be.
“It’s a great opportunity just to serve my friends and the citizens of Johnsonville,” Poston said.
Poston said he hopes to get something in Johnsonville for the youth because currently there is not anything for them. He also said he wants to bring more jobs to the community.
Hemingway Mayor John Michael Collins, who was elected in June, attended the swearing-in.
“I just wanted to be there to show my support for the new mayor, and hopefully we can work together on some stuff in the future,” Collins said.
Dukes said he believes this is the first time the mayor of Hemingway has visited a city council meeting, and he does not believe he’s ever visited a Hemingway meeting.
“We may be setting a precedent,” Dukes said.
