FLORENCE, S.C. — The first Florence County Republican Party meeting of 2020 will feature a town hall meeting with state Rep. Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr.
Jordan, a Republican, is the newest member of Florence County's state legislative delegation, having taken office in 2015 following a special election. He was reelected in 2016 and 2018.
He represents House District 63. The district includes west Florence.
Other Republican elected officials from the county could also be in attendance at the meeting including state Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr., state Rep. Phillip Lowe, County Councilmen Roger Poston, Kent Caudle, H. Steven DeBerry IV, James Schofield, and Willard Dorriety, and Florence City Councilman Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II.
The meeting will also be the party's first meeting at its new location, the Poyner Adult Education Center. The Republicans previously held their meetings at the Floyd Conference Center but relocated as they had outgrown the location.
The town hall is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Poyner Adult Education Center at 301 S. Dargan St. in Florence.
Tuesday is also the first day of the South Carolina General Assembly's session.
Chicken bog will be available at 6:30 p.m.
