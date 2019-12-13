HEMINGWAY, S.C. – At this week’s meeting of the Town of Hemingway Council, residents asked for help curbing speeders, asked for help with drainage problems in yards and with ditches, and learned what it would take to change state voting laws.
Dayne Coker, who lives in the East Anderson Street and South Lafayette Street area, asked that speeding in the area be better monitored and that drainage be addressed. Mayor John Michael Collins said the city will look to see if the area discussed is a local, county or state issue.
Denise Santora told the council about training residents can attend to learn how the state's court system works.
Town Attorney Greg Askins responded to Dale Johnson's request to the council in November regarding what it would take to allow nonresidents to vote in town elections. Askins explained that state law dictates that individuals vote in elections that correspond with where they live. The only way to change that law, Askins told Johnson and others, is throught legislators in the Statehouse.
At that point, Askins said, municipalities would still need to vote to adopt such a law. It is his opinion, however, that people in town are not going to allow people out of town to come in and vote, Collins said. "It could happen, though," Johnson said.
Council members passed second and final reading of an ordinance to exclude large, heavy industrial users from the most recent water and sewer rate hike. The lone company addressed by such a change, Tupperware, is excluded, Collins said, because of a previously negotiated agreement.
Buck Graham addressed council members about his position with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, as a type of liaison between DHEC and rural water deliverers, such as the town of Hemingway,. He said his job aims to head off problems.
Most people see DHEC once there are problems with water quality, he said. His goal is to help deliver quality rural water before problems arise.
Mike Hanna with Hanna Engineering addressed the council and discussed the upgrades to the ECA well behind Hardees. The town will be looking for grants to pay for the upgrades, Hanna said.
City officials approved the spending of about $15,000 to resolve sewer line problems near the corner of Broad and Main streets. The Finklea Law Firm is relocating into a building there and the repairs are necessary before it can occupy the building.
According to Town Administrator Joe Lee, the town has received $3,000 through the state municipal association as a safety award. The town has reported zero accidents. Additionally, the town's safety reports mean the town is enjoying an A-plus insurance rate, which is saving the town about $8,000 because it is able to get the best rates offered to municipalities, Lee said.
Finally, council members voted to give town employees a half day off on Christmas Eve.
