HEMINGWAY, S.C. — During a 20-minute meeting Thursday, Hemingway town officials agreed to give $14,000 to two entities for hospitality activities.
First, the council agreed to grant $1,000 to the Hemingway merchants Association. The group plans an Easter Egg Fest for April 4 at the Hemingway Campground. The event is expected to last two hours and offer eggs, music, candy, games and prizes, said Town Administrator Joe Lee, reading from the grant application form.
Council members also agreed to give the South Carolina Bar-B-Que Shag Festival committee $13,000.
George Sutton, mayor pro tem, said that last year the city gave the festival committee $10,000. He said this year’s request includes an additional $3,000 because Williamsburg County is unable to help fund the annual festival.
The $3,000 will be given when festival organizers show justification of its need, after the festival is over, Sutton said.
This year’s festival is set for March 26-28, a change from its usual April dates.
In other business, Charles Carter asked Lee the status of the desire to change the town’s election dates from off-cycle, every other June, to being in conjunction with presidential or general elections.
Lee said any change in the election date is in limbo right now and nothing has been done to move forward on that measure.
Lee urged the council not to spend spend all of its hospitality money, and reminded council members that there are town projects that the money can be used for. Such projects include the creation of a bird-viewing area, playground equipment, and renovations to the town’s tennis courts.
