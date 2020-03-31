LAKE CITY, S.C. — Frizell Moore is still in the race for Florence County sheriff after all.
Moore said Tuesday that a change to the eligibility requirements for sheriff candidates prevented him from filing to run in the Democratic primary for the position against Darrin Yarborough and Jody Lynch.
When he decided to run for sheriff in 2019, Moore read an earlier version of a law that indicated that sheriff candidates had to be eligible for a Class I law enforcement license from the state. Now, he said, the law has changed to require candidates to hold one of the licenses.
Moore has spent most of his life working in federal law enforcement but book-ended with time working for two police departments in Georgia, meaning he's eligible for the license but does not currently have one.
After consulting with his attorneys, Moore made the decision to run as a petition candidate for the position.
In South Carolina, those attempting to run by petition must collect signatures of 5% of the registered voters as of 120 days before the general election in the area they seek to represent with a maximum requirement of 10,000 signatures.
Florence County had 88,172 registered voters for the February presidential primary. If this number stays relatively constant, Moore would need to collect over 4,400 signatures.
Those running by petition have until July 15 to collect the signatures and submit the petition to the appropriate election official.
If successful and certified, petition candidates must be added to the general election ballot by Aug. 17.
Moore announced his campaign for sheriff in May 2019.
He is a graduate of Lake City High School and South Carolina State University.
